A Video Has Gone Viral Of A Little Caesars Employee Stocking Up On DiGiorno Pizzas

This all looks a little awkward and very suspicious.

A Little Caesars customer took video of what looks like an employee stocking up on boxes of DiGiorno's frozen pizzas. The video was posted on Twitter and quickly took off. Once DiGiorno’s saw the viral video they took full advantage of the situation.

They immediately started trolling Little Caesars on Twitter and it was pretty hilarious.

We’re just as curious as you -- — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) October 6, 2018

Little Caesars finally responded to all of Digiornos tweets after two days.

Two days to come up with that? Really? — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) October 8, 2018

We thought you’d respond on October 10th!



Well played -- — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) October 8, 2018

Little Caesars later released a statement to People saying that "No DiGiorno pizzas were baked or served at this Little Caesars location. On that day, K-Mart received a few complaints from customers about having purchased expired DiGiorno pizzas from that location, and because it was so close to closing time, the K-Mart manager directed his employee to temporarily store them in a cooler adjacent to the Little Caesars location for disposal in the morning.”

