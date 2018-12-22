Did You Notice The Little Boy From 'Jurassic Park' Was In 'Bohemian Rhapsody'?

Go ahead and take a look at the picture above. That's Joseph Mazzello. He recently played John Deacon in Bohemian Rhapsody (the bass guitarist in Queen).

But did you know he also played Tim (or "Timmy" as Dr. Grant calls him) in Jurassic Park? Check him out in the pic below.

The original Jurassic Park kids -- Ariana Richards and Joseph Mazzello -- where are they now? http://t.co/3XHG5hajd0 pic.twitter.com/PiNCIMJbu1 — People (@people) June 14, 2015

By the way, Joseph was also in The Social Network.

Mind...blown!

