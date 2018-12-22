Photo Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA

Did You Notice The Little Boy From 'Jurassic Park' Was In 'Bohemian Rhapsody'?

How did we miss this?

December 22, 2018
Go ahead and take a look at the picture above.  That's Joseph Mazzello.  He recently played John Deacon in Bohemian Rhapsody (the bass guitarist in Queen).

But did you know he also played Tim (or "Timmy" as Dr. Grant calls him) in Jurassic Park?  Check him out in the pic below.

By the way, Joseph was also in The Social Network.

Mind...blown!

