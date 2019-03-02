Happy Birthday Texas! Here’s A List Of Things We Love About You

Happy 183rd birthday to the great state of Texas! March 2nd is Texas Independence Day, and many around the state spent today celebrating all things Texan. Luckily, the people at statesman came up with a list of 183 things everyone loves about the lone star state.

There are so many things to be celebrated on Texas’ birthday. From the music, to the culture, and of course the food, it isn’t difficult to find your favorite thing about Texas. Taking the top spot in their list, Statesman says the best thing about Texas is, Willie Nelson.

Willie Nelson is the goat pic.twitter.com/70Ef0RFtJ1 — Baylen Houston (@baylenhouston) March 1, 2019

The rest of the top 10 includes some Texas favorites such as; real barbecue, bluebonnets, shiner, and of course, queso. The rest of the list includes some famous names, along with things to do, and the culture of the Lone Star State.

When in Texas have all the margaritas and queso -- pic.twitter.com/hy29XiRg64 — Ashley Trout (@ashley_trout) March 3, 2019

Whether it’s taking in a high school football game, going to a rodeo, celebrating a Texas legend, or just simply showing off your Texas pride, there is plenty to love about the Lone Star State. After 183 years, the list keeps on growing, so here’s to 183 great years of Texas. Listing 183 things may seem unnecessary, but as the sang goes, everything’s bigger in Texas!

Via Statesman