LIST: 18 Freebies & Deals for Tax Day 2018

The deadline to file your 2017 taxes (or to file an extension( is just hours away. Hopefully, you are stress-free because you did them back when you got your W-2's earlier in the year. If you haven't even begun your taxes, I hope they are pretty simple!

The great news about tax day is that some of us are getting back a huge refund! Yay, for a nice payout. Sadly, others may owe Uncle Sam our first born child and our left kidney. Ouch! Either way, there are lots of great deals going on for freebies to celebrate Tax day 2018!

Food and Drinks Deals & Freebies for Tax Day:

1. Boston Market: Today, any guest who dines in-restaurant at Boston Market can get a $10.40 Tax Day Meal Special, which includes a Half Chicken Individual Meal with 2 sides, cornbread, a regular fountain beverage and a cookie.

2. Bruegger's Bagels: Bruegger's Bagels brings back its annual Tax Day deal for a whole week, April 11-17, to match the extended tax filing season and lighten taxpayers’ load. Starting April 11, participating bakeries will offer Bruegger’s famous Big Bagel Bundle for just $10.40 with a downloadable coupon from the company's website – a significant $3.50 "deduction" from the standard price. Do the math, it's a great deal!

To do list: Find your W-2, file your taxes and choose your bagel flavors… because a Big Bagel Bundle is only $10.40 this Tax Day! https://t.co/sUSLFPEWlQ (--: @lo_hillsborough via IG) pic.twitter.com/B6umXE2a2t — Bruegger's (@Brueggers) April 16, 2018

3. Chuck E Cheese: This tax season, families can enjoy a guaranteed return at Chuck E. Cheese. The Tax Day (Tue, 4/17 - Thurs, 4/19) offer: Buy any large pizza, get one large cheese pizza free. U.S. only.

4. Firehouse Subs: Firehouse Subs Firehouse Subs is inviting guests to stop by to receive a free medium sub when they purchase a full price medium or large sub, chips and a drink (valid Tuesday, April 17 through Thursday, April 19, 2018).

5. Great American Cookie Company: The national gourmet cookie shop will continue its annual Tax Day tradition by offering a free Cookies & Cream cookie to customers who stop by participating stores on April 17. Limit one per customer, while supplies last.

6. Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Tax Day is here and Potbelly Sandwich Shop is offering deals that will put some ease on your wallet. Customers who sign up for Potbelly Perks by downloading the Potbelly app (iPhone/Android) or online will receive a free sandwich (the free sandwich offer ends when 75,000 sandwiches have been given away). Those already enrolled in Potbelly Perks can enjoy a BOGO Sandwich that will automatically load into the app for redemption on Tax Day (April 17).

7. Schlotsky's: Schlotzsky’s Tax Day just got that much more appetizing because Schlotzsky’s is offering a free small original sandwich with the purchase of chips and a medium drink. This offer is only available on Tuesday, April 17 and is sure to delight the taste buds of many.

Make Tax Day less taxing. Stop by any participating Schlotzsky’s on Tuesday, April 17 for a FREE small Original with purchase of chips and a medium drink.



Offer not valid for catering, online orders, or third party delivery. pic.twitter.com/KQ4gAFZv3i — Schlotzsky's (@Schlotzskys) April 16, 2018

8. Sonny's BBQ: Back by popular demand, Sonny's BBQ will offer the "IRS" - Irresistible Rib Special - on April 17. Barbecue enthusiasts can indulge in the offer all day long in any of Sonny’s BBQ’s 112 locations in the United States. The special includes half-price Sweet & Smokey or House Dry-Rubbed Rib Dinners (with two sidekicks and homemade bread). This is the fifth year in a row that Sonny’s BBQ has offered its customers a sweet deal for Tax Day. Offer valid for Dine-in and Takeout. Dinner portions only.

Go ahead and set a real honest auto reply for #TaxDay. pic.twitter.com/0UqJJDPhyH — Sonny's BBQ (@SonnysBBQ) April 17, 2018

9. Applebee’s: Applebee’s is serving "$1 Dollaritas" all month long. And get $5 off your first online order over $25 with coupon here.

10. Arby's: For the third straight year, Arby's is giving away free Value Sized Curly Fries on Tax Day. And for the first time ever, they are also giving away free Small Potato Cakes!



11. Hungry Howie’s: Buy a large one-topping pizza at the regular menu price and get a medium one-topping pizza for 15 cents. This deal applies to online orders only. You must use the code “TAXDAY18” at checkout.

And if you want to do some shopping today with that big refund you got a few weeks ago, there are some retail deals too.

Tax Day Retail Deals:

12. Ashley Furniture: Use code REFUND10 to get 10% off any order from April 15 through 17.

13. Crate & Barrel: Until April 17, get up to 30% off rugs and 20% off curtains.

14. Groupon Getaways: If tax season has you craving a vacation, or you have some travel goals to accomplish with your refund, Groupon Getaways is offering up to 70% off guided tours to China through April 17.

15. Lancome: A little splurging is in order after Tax Season. Get a free seven-piece gift set when you spend $60 or more and a 10-piece gift set when you spend $95 or more until April 19.

16. Lowe's: Lowe's is extending its Spring Black Friday sale through April 18. When shopping the sale, note that some product deals may expire earlier.

17. Macy's: Macy's is offering a slew of fitness-tracker discounts through April 17. These include 25% off the Samsung Gear Fit1 Pro, and $50 off Samsung Gear S3 watches.

18. Shoe Carnival: Get 20% off when you buy two or more pairs of shoes, through April 17. Use promo code APRIL20.



*Participation may vary at all locations listed for any of the deals above. It's always best to check with your local restaurant or retailer.

Maybe Tax Day isn't that bad after all?!? There are plenty of great deals out there to help ease the pain of having to pay the IRS a huge chunk of money!