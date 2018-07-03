Lip Sync Battle Challenge Accepted By Both Dallas & Fort Worth Police Departments

Finally, the lip sync battle challenge makes it's way to North Texas!

Over the last couple of weeks, you've probably seen numerous videos of police departments around Texas lip syncing to their favorite songs in one take. You can check those HERE. Well, now both the Dallas and Fort Worth Police Departments are getting in on the action.

Dallas police officers Ryan Mabry and Tina Hernandez covered Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's "Ain't No Mountain High Enough."

Then their two colleagues, Rebecca Tristan and DeMarcus Turner, tried to one-up it with Macklemore and Kesha's "Good Old Days."

But it doesn't end there. You guessed the Fort Worth Police Department had to do it too! So far, their version of Alanis Morrissette's "Ironic" has over 1.6 million views.

And just for fun, here's the Laredo Police getting down to the Spice Girls.

Bravo!!!!