Lions, Tigers and Bears Escaped From A Zoo

One of the worst things that could happen at a zoo, happened in Germany.

A majority of the predators at the Eifel Zoo, escaped for a brief period of time. A serve storm came through Lünebach, Germany which brought heavy rain and flooding that ended up damaging the animal enclosures. Two lions, two tigers, a bear and a jaguar were able to escape.

After a massive search effort, authorities were able to catch all of the big cats. They were returned to their enclosures, where officials have been looking into the damaged fencing.

Unfortunately the bear was shot and killed during the search. Just two years ago a similar incident happened in East Germany, where two lions escaped at the Leipzig zoo.

