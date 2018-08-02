Linda Hamilton Is Back As Sarah Conner In First Look For New 'Terminator' Film

For the past year or so there have been rumors swirling around about another installment in the "Terminator" franchise. Well this week it was made official and the first look at the film's leading ladies which happens to include Linda Hamilton returning as her iconic role of Sarah Conner.

This sequel will not be acknowledging the other films in the series as it will apparently be a direct sequel to the frist 2 film's directed by James Cameron.

I told myself I wouldn't get excited for the new #Terminator....but HERE WE ARE! Amazing what seeing Linda Hamilton back as Sarah Connor will do for the hype levels. #Terminator6 pic.twitter.com/iKNfo6g0TZ — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) August 1, 2018

“Blade Runner 2049” actress Mackenzie Davis has been cast as the lead in the film. The movie will be directed by “Deadpool” director Tim Miller and produced by James Cameron. Of course Arnold Schwarzenegger will be returning and also feature actors Diego Boneta and Gabriel Luna.

The film is due out Nov. 22, 2019.

-source via huffingtonpost.com