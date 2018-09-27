Linda Hamilton & Arnold Schwarzenegger Reunite For A Group Photo

It’s been a while since we last saw Linda Hamilton, but now we have something to look forward to next year.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is starring alongside Hamilton in the next installment of the Terminator franchise. This past Wednesday was Hamilton’s 62nd birthday and Schwarzenegger wanted to celebrate.

The two took a throwback picture together, and Schwarzenegger posted it on Twitter with the caption “Happy birthday to my dear friend Linda Hamilton. One of my favorite co-stars, a true badass, and a wonderful human being. I’m pumped to be back together again.”

Can’t wait to see these two together again on the big screen. Check out the picture below.

Via: Movie Web