Lime Has Begun To Recall Scooters All Across Dallas Due To Reports Of Breaking

The largest supplier of electric scooters in North Texas, Lime, is beginning to recall a large portion of its fleet after recieving multiple reports of them breaking wihle being used.

Lime said they will be deactivating the broken scooters immediately from one of its manufacturers Okai. However Lime has also reported that they aren't sure if others will break as well. But as it turns out, most users in Dallas said they weren't aware of the recall.

“I feel like I should check it out in the fact that still out here, and they haven’t actually recalled my scooter makes me think it’s probably okay,” said local resident Virginia Finoff.

Lime has recently issued a statement saying, “We are actively looking into reports that scooters manufactured by Okai may break and are working cooperatively with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and the relevant agencies internationally to get to the bottom of this. Safety is Lime’s highest priority and as a precaution we are immediately decommissioning all Okai scooters in the global fleet.”

-story via ktvt.com