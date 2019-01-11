Check Out These Dak Prescott & Zeke Elliot Prayer Candles
As we get closer to round 2 of the NFL playoffs, things are starting to get serious. Of course we're pulling for the Cowboys to beat the Rams! DFW is just a better place when the Dallas Cowboys are winning!
So what are you doing to ensure a Dallas win? Meaning, are you wearing your lucky shirt or jersey? Have you been praying all week? Maybe you should think about lighting a candle...specifically a Dak Prescott or Zeke Elliot candle.
Got my candle lit help me say our dallas cowboys prayer.... Our father who art in Dallas thy 6th ring come thy goal will be done give us this day our sunday win lead us not into overtime but deliver us from penalties for thine is the game the power & glory . Amen @_4dak @ezekielelliott @amaricooper9
Actually, you can find all the Dallas Cowboy greats in candle form. There's a company called Illuminidol, who's selling these prayer candles for $15!
You know, we all gotta do our part! Let's Go Cowboys! Finish the fight!