Check Out These Dak Prescott & Zeke Elliot Prayer Candles

As we get closer to round 2 of the NFL playoffs, things are starting to get serious. Of course we're pulling for the Cowboys to beat the Rams! DFW is just a better place when the Dallas Cowboys are winning!

So what are you doing to ensure a Dallas win? Meaning, are you wearing your lucky shirt or jersey? Have you been praying all week? Maybe you should think about lighting a candle...specifically a Dak Prescott or Zeke Elliot candle.

Actually, you can find all the Dallas Cowboy greats in candle form. There's a company called Illuminidol, who's selling these prayer candles for $15!

You know, we all gotta do our part! Let's Go Cowboys! Finish the fight!