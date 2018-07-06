The Lifetime Channel Is Throwing Free Weddings In Downtown Dallas

Do you and your significant other plan on getting married, but can’t afford all the glitz and glam?

No worries! In celebration of the new season of ‘Married at First Sight’ Lifetime will be giving couples a chance to get hitched for free.

All you have to do is be one of the first 70 couples to show up at the Renaissance Tower courtyard in downtown Dallas on Tuesday, July 10th between 8 A.M.- 4:30 P.M and you and your partner get a free courthouse wedding.

According to Guidelive this free wedding also includes wedding cakes provided by The Jenny Layne Bakery, dance instructors, and live music by House Special. No need to bring your photographer friend, a professional photographer will be there to capture all the memories.

New episodes of Married at First Sight start on July 10th at 8 P.M and this season will feature three couples from Dallas.