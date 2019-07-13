[Video] Liam Gallagher Tries Eating Soup With A Fork

The feud between the Gallagher brothers has been continued, this time with Liam taking a shot at his brother Noel. In the strange video, posted to Liam Gallagher’s Twitter page, the Oasis singer is seen eating a bowl of soup with a fork. Of course, there were a few not so subtle shots taken at his brother as well.

While eating soup with a fork doesn’t seem like a very efficient way to consume the meal, Liam Gallagher apparently did this in reference to an insult Noel Gallagher made about his brother in 2009. Nine years ago, Noel said of his brother he was “a man with a fork in a world of soup.”

The former Oasis frontman didn’t stop their though as he also referenced recent negative comments made by his brother about Scotland. In the video, Liam says, “By the way, Scotland [is a> beautiful country, the people are magnificent. Get yourself up there. I am he, you are he, you are me and we are all together.”

Many Oasis fans have become accustomed to the brother’s battling, but many couldn’t get over the fact that Liam Gallagher was trying to eat soup with a fork. As far as their war of words goes between the Gallagher brothers, this video has to be the strangest.

Via NME