Legally Blonde 3 Gets An Official Release Date

Mark your calender, Valentines Day 2020 Reese Witherspoon will return as as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3.

The original writers of the first film Karen McCullah and Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith, are set to write a new script. Entertainment Weekly says that with the release date being the same year as a presidential election, it may even hint at what Elle Woods may be up to.

Reese Witherspoon confirmed that the sequel is happening by floating in her pool in a pink bikini with the caption "Its true... #LegallyBlonde3" There's no word yet as to if other original cast members are will return for the sequel. While we wait patiently for 2020, we can still re-watch the first two.