Watch P!nk Share “Secrets” in New Artsy Video

P!nk is ready to share some "Secrets" with the release of her new music video. The track is the pop singer's latest single to come from her Beautiful Trauma album.

"Yo!! I'm so psyched to share my new music video for "Secrets" with all of you! My dancers and I filmed this after a show in Perth at a rad artsy warehouse thanks to #FringeWorldFestival," P!nk shared to Instagram.

P!nk's new tune is filled with plenty of "Secrets" while making it her fourth single to be unveiled since the 2017 release. It follows the 38-year-old's lead single,"What About Us, as well as " "Beautiful Trauma," and "Whatever You Want."

P!nk is currently out on the road for her Beautiful Trauma World Tour which will run through May of 2019. Watch the "Secrets" music video below.