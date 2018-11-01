Mariah Carey Unveils New 'Caution' Track, "A No No"
The global superstar's fifteenth studio album drops November 16th!
Mariah Carey is saying "A No No" with the release of a brand new track. The global superstar's latest tune will be featured on her fifteenth studio album, Caution.
The release of the 48-year-old's bold new single was inspired by Lil' Kim's "Crush On You" remix, Vulture reports. Carey's "A No No" follows her previously released Caution songs including "GTFO," The Distance," and "With You."
In addition to "A No No," Carey has also revealed the track list for her new Caution collection. Ty Dolla $ign, Slick Rick & Blood Orange, and Gunna will all be featured on the album as well.
Mariah Carey will be out on the road in the coming months for her international 'All I Want For Christmas' concerts and will reside in Las Vegas for her 'The Butterfly Returns' residency next year.
#Caution⚠️ out 11/16! Pre-order @ https://t.co/noxGeYiwck— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 1, 2018
01. GTFO
02. With You
03. Caution
04. A No No
05. The Distance ft. Ty Dolla $ign
06. Giving Me Life ft. Slick Rick & Blood Orange
07. One Mo' Gen
08. 8th Grade
09. Stay Long Love You ft. Gunna
10. Portrait
