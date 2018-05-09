Katy Perry and Luke Bryan Attend Sunday Dinner at Lionel Richie’s House

Katy Perry invited herself along with Luke Bryan over to Lionel Richie's house for Sunday dinner. Luckily when the pop star asked him, Papa Lionel said yes.

Aside from the being the new judges on the reboot of American Idol this year, there has been one major perk for both Perry and Bryan. The country superstar made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! May 7 to share his experience of working with Richie and of course, to tell us all about their visit to his house.

Jimmy Kimmel had the "What Makes You Country" singer unveil details on everything from Richie's ceilings to the art work hanging on his walls. "It's like a museum," Bryan shared.

The singing competition is now left with their remaining top five contestants. American Idol's two-night finale takes place later this month on ABC.