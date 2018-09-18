Jessica Simpson and Husband Eric Johnson Expecting Baby Girl

Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson announced today (September 18) that they are expecting their third child together. The singer and fashion designer shared the surprise via Instagram following up with a gender reveal post.

Related: Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Release New Music Together

The Johnson's wil become a family of five in early 2019 when the baby girl arrives. Now that we're seeing pink, the new bundle of joy will join Simpson's 6-year-old daughter, Maxwell, and 5-year-old son, Ace.

"This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn't be happier to announce this precious blessing of life," Simpson shared.

Simpson married the former NFL player in July of 2014 during a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. Although we haven't received any new music from the 38-year-old in the last decade, she has been quite busy running her billion-dollar fashion empire, the Jessica Simpson Collection.

Congratulations!