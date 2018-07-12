Jason Mraz Performs "Have It All" and More on 'Kimmel'

Jason Mraz hit the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live! yesterday (July 11) in support of his upcoming record. The singer-songwriter performed his new track, "Have It All," as well as a few of his other hits.

Mraz will release his sixth studio album, Know., on August 10. During his exclusive off-air segment for Jimmy Kimmel's audience, he delivered a performance of "I'm Yours," "I Won't Give Up," 93 Million Miles," and "Might As Well Dance."

Did you know Mraz lives a double life as an avocado farmer? We sat down with the pop star to hear all about his hilarious tips and more in our exclusive interview.

Watch Jason Mraz perform "Have It All" below.