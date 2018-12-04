Hootie & the Blowfish Perform "Only Wanna Be With You" on 'The Tonight Show'

Hootie & The Blowfish are back and they made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night (December 3). The band hit the stage live from New York City to perform "Only Wanna Be with You" in honor of their big announcement.

Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, and Jim Sonefield ​shared that they will in fact return in 2019 with a new album and their Group Therapy Tour. While out on their extensive tour, Hootie & The Blowfish will celebrate 25 years of their debut album, Cracked Rear View.

Prior to their lively performance from NBC Studio 6-B, the group took some time to share tales from their previous tours. Can you guess which Hootie & The Blowfish member got left behind at a tour stop?

Click here to sign up for early access to pre-sale and join Hootie & The Blowfish's mailing list.