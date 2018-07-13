Every Wedding Needs A Llama! Now You Can Rent One For Your Wedding Day!

We see your wedding day dog ring bearer and raise two service llamas for the occasion.

The latest wedding trend...rent-a-llama for your reception! That's right, you could have two adorably dressed service llamas to accompany you down the aisle on the big day or you could opt for the party llamas to entertain your guests at the reception. AND, it's for a good cause.

Seriously, who wouldn't want to celebrate the first few hours of their nuptials with a couple of llamas?!?! And, it's for a good cause!

When you rent a llama for your wedding, the proceeds go to education and therapy programs at Mountain Peaks Llamas and Alpacas, which take their animals to visit nursing homes, hospitals, and schools.

Hmmmm, we think might need a llama at our next party.