A 552-Carat Diamond Was Discovered In Canada, Making It The Largest Diamond Found In North America

The largest diamond ever found in North America was recently discovered in Canada. The diamond, which was unearthed in October, is a 552-carat yellow diamond. With its size, and spectacular color, this record breaking diamond brings the term “bling” to a whole new level.

The diamond was discovered by Dominion Diamond Mines, a mining company based out of Canada. In a press release Thursday, the company said the diamond was found in Diavik Diamond Mine in the Northwestern territories of Canada, back in October. The 552-carat yellow diamond stands out due to its bright color and size, measuring in at 33.74 millimeters by 54.56 millimeters.

The record breaking diamond was first discovered in the recovery plant at the Diavik Diamond Mine. According to the company, “Abrasion markings on the stone’s surface attest to the difficult journey it underwent during recovery, and the fact that it remains intact is remarkable.” While a bit banged up from its time underground, along with its journey to the surface, the diamond stood out almost immediately to those that first discovered the gem.

Called an “astonishing gemstone,” the diamond will not be sold in its current form. It is still too early to determine the value of the 552-carat diamond, but according to Dominion Diamond Mines, they will select a partner to cut and polish the stone, and will go from there. The previous record for largest diamond found in North America was also discovered in the Diavik Diamond Mind. The previous record was held by the “Diavik Foxfire,” which was a 187.7-carat diamond that was discovered in 2015. That diamond was unearthed by a different company, Rio Tinto, as Dominion only owns 40 percent of the mine.

For now, the record breaking 552-carat diamond will be waiting polishing, and then from there maybe someone will be getting their hands on it. It will likely come with a pretty hefty price tag, as in the case with diamonds; size definitely matters.

Via CNN