Well there's something you didn't think to see at the pool.

We've all seen a lot of gross things when we go to a public swimming pool, but this might take the cake.

A video was taken of a woman in Florida shaving both of her legs in a hotel swimming pool. She's even seen on the steps dipping her razor into the pool to rinse it off. Talk about gross. What's the weirdest thing you've seen people do at the pool?

Via: WFAA