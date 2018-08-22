What is Mariah Carey Doing In The Studio?

Also, see the pics of Carey getting glam in a golf cart

August 22, 2018
LA
4/11/2018 - File photo dated 26/02/17 of Mariah Carey, who has spoken for the first time about her struggle with bipolar disorder.

© Press Association

Mariah Carey just uploaded some pictures of her in the studio and we're not quite sure what to make of it.

The "We Belong Together" singer is staying pretty busy. She's in the middle her The Butterfly Returns residency in Las Vegas which runs at the Caesars Palace Colosseum until September 10.

Following hit songs like "Touch My Body," 'Loverboy," "Don't Forget About Us," and our personal favorite, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," could we actually be getting new music from Mariah? Any new sounds would mark the latest release from Carey since her track "I Don't," featuring YG, in 2017.

Check out the pics she posted to her 7 million followers on Instagram:

About last night... #pondestudio #newsong #workation

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

What did her ground transportation look like? Get a glimpse of the Carey cart:

Anyone care for a ride? -- Off to the studio!

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

As for right now though, the icon is relaxing and enjoying time at home:

Whatever Mariah's doing in the studio, we'll be more than ready for any new music, if and when it comes. We're sure she'll slay, per usual!

3️⃣ days to go! --️-- #TheButterflyReturns #Vegas

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

 
Mariah Carey