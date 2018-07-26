Train Debuts "Call Me Sir" Video Featuring Cam & Travie McCoy

Train is back with a lyric video for their latest track, "Call Me Sir," featuring country singer Cam and Travie McCoy, the former Gym-Class Heroes rapper.

Our new song, Call Me Sir features @camcountry and @traviemccoy. It’s a true story and I love what these 2 bring to the song. Hope everyone will like this one as much as we love performing it. Love, Pat https://t.co/5Sf4ux1M0V pic.twitter.com/USkZPXEUdM — train (@train) May 24, 2018

The "Hey Soul Sister" band released the lyric video for their new hit that now has over 1.5 million views on YouTube. It's the first release so far this year for all three of the artists. They'll be performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live coming up on the 30th of this month:

The track's currently sitting inside the Top 25 on the charts.

Watch Train, Cam, and Travie McCoy's latest lyric video for "Call Me Sir" here: