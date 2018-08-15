Could The Blue Light From Your Cell Phone Make You Go Blind?

A new research study is suggesting that the light being emitted from the very device you are using to read this article could very well affect your vision later on in life and even cause blindness.

We're all familiar with the usual eye-strain that comes after a good scroll through Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or even a nice movie.

But what you may not know is just how damaging the blue light causing that eye-strain may be.

A new optical chemistry research study completed by the University of Toledo says blue light can cause and even accelerate macular degeneration, which is your photoreceptor cells within the retinas of your eyes essentially dying. Macular degeneration is an incurable eye disease that generally starts happening when someone hits their 50s-60s and causes significant vision loss.

The study notes that as a person ages, their eye's ability to fight back against the blue light slows. The retinas in your eyes produce a vitamin E derivative, a molecule called alpha-tocopherol, which is made to stop macular degeneration from happening. The blue light, over time, kills off those good molecules that are trying to fight back.

The assistant Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry professor at the University of Toledo, Dr. Ajith Karunarathne, says, “it’s no secret that blue light harms our vision by damaging the eye’s retina."

This blue light is produced by any screen, including cell phones, tablets, TVs, computer screens, and the like.

Dr. Ajith Karunarathne concludes by saying that they hope this new research "leads to therapies that slow macular degeneration, such as a new kind of eye drop.”

In the meantime, there are ways to lessen the effect of the blue-lit screens. You can unplug, wear glasses specifically designed to block blue light, use night-mode on your devices, and even look for devices that have screens that do not produce the blue light.

