Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper's 'A Star Is Born' Rakes In Millions, Twitter Reacts

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are absolutely relishing with stardom in their critically acclaimed new film, A Star Is Born.

The film grossed over $15 million on Friday alone. It's expected to pull over $40 million during its debut period.

The film is actually now into its fourth version, with previous films starring Janet Gaynor in 1937, Judy Garland in 1954, and Barbra Streisand in 1976.

It's Gaga's first ever role starring in a major motion picture or film -- we think she did absolutely incredible -- and Twitter would have to agree.

