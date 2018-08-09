Katy Perry Praises Celine Dion: Says She Is "Down To Earth" and Has The "Most Amazing Energy"

Check out this backstage video of the "Dark Horse" and "My Heart Will Go On" singers

August 9, 2018
LA
Katy Perry. 2018 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala: "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. / Celine Dion. 2017 Billboard Music Awards Press Room at T-Mobile Arena.

During one of her recent shows, Katy Perry recently gave huge props to Celine Dion.

The "Firework" singer is apparently a huge fan of Dion's, so when the Canadian singer came to one of Katy's shows, you could imagine just how excited she was.

Dion takes Perry into her dressing room, or the "Celine Dijon" dressing room, and even get's schooled on how to do the proper Celine Dion "chest slap."

Check out the absolutely adorable video Katy posted up below:

Katy Perry
Céline Dion