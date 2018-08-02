EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Puth Talks College, Spaghetti, Being Shirtless & More

Charlie Puth, who's currently out on his Voicenotes tour, found some time to check in with radio.com... and it was amazing!

If you haven't grabbed your copy of Puth's sophomore studio record, you may want to click here right now. Voicenotes was released back in May of this year, not to be confused with "toy-boats," and is packed with a pair of Platinum singles in "Attention" and "How Long."

Speaking of sophomore, we managed to catch up with Charlie in Boston, where he went to college at the Berklee College of Music.

Check out this EXCLUSIVE interview where Charlie talks about Boston, taking one’s shirt off, Radio City Music Hall, being in the studio with "living legend" James Taylor, and more:

If you remember, the entire album was made from short voice recordings Puth made on his phone over the years. How cool is that?

Meanwhile, check out this rare, intimate performance of Charlie's latest Voicenotes single, "The Way I Am" below: