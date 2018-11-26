Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in December
In addition to some holiday favorites and originals, some classics
Winter has arrived, and that means there is no better time to curl up under a blanket and get caught up on your Netflix.
You'll of course be able to find a ton of holiday movies and shows to get you in the mood for the season, but the streaming giant is also bringing some of your favorite movies onboard as a little present just for you. Groundhog Day, The Big Lebowski, Friday, and 8 Mile are just some of the movie night options awaiting you in December.
Plenty of originals will hit your preferred screen as well, including Bird Box, Dogs of Berlin, Pine Gap, and more. We'll also get a bonus, Christmas-themed episode of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, season four of Fuller House, and Springsteen on Broadway.
Here's the complete list of what's streaming on Netflix in December:
12/1/18:
- 8 Mile
- Astro Boy
- Battle - Netflix original
- Bride of Chucky
- Christine
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- Crossroads: One Two Jaga -- Netflix original
- Friday
- Friday After Next
- Hellboy
- Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone, Season 1
- Meet Joe Black
- Memories of the Alhambra -- Netflix original
- My Bloody Valentine
- Next Friday
- Reindeer Games
- Seven Pounds
- Shaun of the Dead
- Terminator Salvation
- The Big Lebowski
- The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass, Season 5 Masterclasses
- The Last Dragon
- The Man Who Knew Too Little
12/2/18:
- The Lobster
12/3/18:
- Blue Planet II, Season 1
- Hero Mask -- Netflix original
- The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot, Season 2 -- Netflix original
12/4/18:
- District 9
12/6/18:
- Happy!, Season 1
12/7/18:
- 5 Star Christmas -- Netflix original
- Bad Blood -- Netflix original
- Dogs of Berlin -- Netflix original
- Dumplin’ -- Netflix original
- Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas -- Netflix original
- Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle -- Netflix original
- Nailed It! Holiday! -- Netflix original
- Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas -- Netflix original
- Pine Gap -- Netflix original
- ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay? -- Netflix original
- Super Monsters and the Wish Star -- Netflix original
- The American Meme -- Netflix original
- The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur) -- Netflix original
- The Ranch, Part 6 -- Netflix original
12/9/18:
- Sin senos sí hay paraíso, Season 3
12/10/18
- Michael Jackson’s This Is It
12/11/18:
- Vir Das: Losing It -- Netflix original
12/12/18:
- Back Street Girls: Gokudols -- Netflix original
- Out of Many, One -- Netflix original
12/13/18:
- Wanted, Season 3 -- Netflix original
12/14/18:
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale -- Netflix original
- Cuckoo, Season 4 -- Netflix original
- Dance & Sing with True: Songs -- Netflix original
- Fuller House, Season 4 -- Netflix original
- Inside the Real Narcos -- Netflix original
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, Season 3 -- Netflix original
- Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle -- Netflix original
- ROMA -- Netflix original
- Sunderland Til I Die -- Netflix original
- The Fix -- Netflix original
- The Innocent Man -- Netflix original
- The Protector -- Netflix original
- Tidelands -- Netflix original
- Travelers, Season 3 -- Netflix original
- Voltron: Legendary Defender, Season 8 -- Netflix original
12/16/18
- Baby Mama
- Kill the Messenger
- One Day
- Springsteen on Broadway -- Netflix original
- The Theory of Everything
12/18/18:
- Baki -- Netflix original
- Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable -- Netflix original
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors, Part 5 -- Netflix original
12/21/18:
- 3Below: Tales of Arcadia -- Netflix original
- 7 Days Out -- Netflix original
- Back With the Ex -- Netflix original
- Bad Seeds -- Netflix original
- Bird Box -- Netflix original
- Derry Girls -- Netflix original
- Diablero -- Netflix original
- Greenleaf, Season 3
- LAST HOPE, Part 2 -- Netflix original
- Perfume -- Netflix original
- Sirius the Jaeger -- Netflix original
- Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski -- Netflix original
- Tales by Light, Season 3 -- Netflix original
- The Casketeers -- Netflix original
- Wolf (BÖRÜ) -- Netflix original
12/24/18:
- Hi Score Girl -- Netflix original
- The Magicians, Season 3
12/25/18:
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Season 11
- Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War
12/26/18:
- Alexa & Katie: Season 2 -- Netflix original
- YOU
12/28/18:
- Instant Hotel -- Netflix original
- La noche de 12 años -- Netflix original
- Selection Day -- Netflix original
- When Angels Sleep -- Netflix original
- Yummy Mummies -- Netflix original
12/30/18:
- The Autopsy of Jane Doe -- Netflix original
12/31/18:
- The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man
Date not specified:
- Watership Down: Limited Series -- Netflix original