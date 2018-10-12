LISTEN: Every Track of Self-Titled Ella Mai Album

The twitterverse is exploding over Ella Mai's debut

October 12, 2018
Kyle McCann
Ella Mai. 2018 American Music Awards - Arrivals held at the Microsoft Theater.

To call Ella Mai one of the most anticipated album releases of the year would be an understatement.

Ella Mai grabbed the world's attention with "Boo'd Up" and hasn't let go since. Today, the British R&B singer graced fans with what they've been waiting for since they first heard her singing on social media.

The 23-year-old released her self-titled debut album at midnight, and social media went all in on #EllaMai.

For real though, go on Twitter and look around... everyone you know is talking about #EllaMai.

Of course, what makes this album so appealing to so many people is the overall vibe that Ella Mai exudes. What she's able to do is something like a perfect storm. She has the ability to mix those nostalgic R&B vocals with a dash of modern beats and just a pinch of meme-inspired lyrics all into one intoxicatingly beautiful collection of tracks.

We got 'em all below. Take a listen:

BONUS TRACK:

  

 

Ella Mai