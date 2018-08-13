Aretha Franklin Reportedly Ill, Family Asking for Your Prayers

Doctors ordered the icon to stop performing back in March

August 13, 2018
Kyle McCann
Herbie Hancock (unseen) and Aretha Franklin play at the International Jazz Day Concert on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, DC, April 29, 2016. US President Barack Obama delivers remarks to introduce the event.

Aude Guerrucci/Pool/SIPA USA

The music world is keeping a close eye on Detroit today, as the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is reportedly gravely ill in a Motor City hospital and asking for your prayers.

The 76-year-old singer announced early in 2017 that she would retire, but still perform select shows. Then, earlier this year, doctors ordered the "Respect" singer to stay off the road and rest.

 Detroit news reporter Evrod Cassimy, a friend of Aretha, has been tweeting updates to fans and friends. He was the first to break the news:

We'll bring the latest on Franklin's health as it becomes available.

Tags: 
Aretha Franklin