Kroger Will Phase Out Plastic Bags At All Stores By 2025

Kroger announced that they will be plastic-bag free at all of its stores by 2025.

Kroger is one of the nations largest retail giants and has more than 175 stores in Texas alone, and another 2,600 stores in different 34 states.

Kroger says that over 100 billion plastic bags are thrown away in the U.S every year, and less than 5 percent of them are recycled. Kroger plans to start phasing out plastic bags this Thursday starting with their QFC stores in Seattle.

Kroger's chief operating officer, Mike Donnelly said in a statement "We listen very closely to our customers and our communities, and we agree with their growing concerns. That's why, starting today at QFC, we will begin the transition to more sustainable options. This decision aligns with our Restock Kroger commitment to live our purpose through social impact."

Better start taking your reusable bag the next time you go to the grocery store.

Via: CBS DFW