This Friday You Can Get A Dozen Doughnuts For A $1 At Krispy Kreme

July 25, 2018
If you can turn down a doughnut, you might have one of the best super power ever.

This Friday Krispy Kreme will be celebrating its 81st birthday and is offering a deal you can’t resist.

You can get a dozen doughnuts for just $1. But of course, there is a small catch. You have to purchase a dozen doughnuts at regular price, and you can get another dozen for just a $1. A dozen doughnuts will run you about $8, which isn’t too bad, and is totally worth it when you get another dozen.

Go be the hero in the office who brings in doughnuts for everybody this Friday.

