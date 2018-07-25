This Friday You Can Get A Dozen Doughnuts For A $1 At Krispy Kreme

If you can turn down a doughnut, you might have one of the best super power ever.

This Friday Krispy Kreme will be celebrating its 81st birthday and is offering a deal you can’t resist.

You can get a dozen doughnuts for just $1. But of course, there is a small catch. You have to purchase a dozen doughnuts at regular price, and you can get another dozen for just a $1. A dozen doughnuts will run you about $8, which isn’t too bad, and is totally worth it when you get another dozen.

Go be the hero in the office who brings in doughnuts for everybody this Friday.

We’re celebrating our birthday Friday, July 27, but WE have a gift for YOU! According to @SHAQ, 12 + 1 = 24. Get an Original Glazed Dozen for $1 when you buy any dozen at regular price at participating shops. #KrispyKremeBirthday #ShaqMath pic.twitter.com/EN1kMuCULn — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) July 23, 2018

Via: Today