Kohl's Department Store To Start Accepting Amazon Returns

Buy on Amazon, return at Kohl's, it's a new partnership between the retailers.

Starting in July 2019 you can return anything you buy online from Amazon at Kohl's department stores.

There's no charge and you won't need any return packaging.

Kohl's and Amazon have been testing the return service for about 2 years at stores in Chicago, Milwaukee and Los Angles - and customer really like it.

Kohl's has more than 1,100 stores across the country, including 84 in Texas.

