Koala Jumps Into Mans Car To Escape The Heat

This week a man in Australia had quite the unexpected passenger riding in his car.

While driving through and checking out the fruit in the New Alluca Wine vineyard, Tim Whitrow left his car door open for his dog to cool off when needed. When Whitrow got back into his car to move on to another part of the vineyard, that's when he discovered his surprise quest. A koala bear had found it's way into the car in order to escape the heat and enjoy some A/C.

"This is what happens when you leave your car doors open in a vineyard," Whitrow said in one of his videos. "Koalas jump into your car and your dog is really curious."

-story via usatoday.com