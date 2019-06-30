The Pet Shop Boys Performed With The Killers Over The Weekend

The Killers put on one heck of show while at the Glastonbury Music Festival over the weekend. The band brought out not one, but two surprise guests on Saturday night.

The Killers were the headlining act for Saturday and what better way to end the night than with The Pet Shop Boys. Both Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe joined the band in a synth-pop rendition of “Always on My Mind” and lent their vocals for “Human."

That was only halfway through The Killers set. Next, the band brought out Johnny Marr of The Smiths. Marr Played earlier in the day and joined the Killers in a cover of the Smiths’ “This Charming Man” and helped close out their set with “Mr. Brightside.”

Talk about an exciting Saturday.

