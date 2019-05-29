pizza

Students In Dallas With Straight A's Can Get Free Pizza This Week

May 29, 2019
Angela Chase
Grade schoolers who received straight A's in the Dallas Independent School District are in for a treat this week.

Greenville Avenue Pizza Company is giving out a free slice of pizza per kid May 29 through June 2 at one of its Dallas restaurants. 

The free slice is for any kindergarten through fifth-grade student who brings in their report card to GAPCo on Peavy Road in Dallas.  The deal is not good at the original GAPCo on Greenville Avenue in Dallas.

"It's a simple and delicious way for parents to honor their hard-working children," says a press release. "And, let's be honest: it's also a great excuse for the family to get together for some pizza." 

