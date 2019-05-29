Students In Dallas With Straight A's Can Get Free Pizza This Week

Grade schoolers who received straight A's in the Dallas Independent School District are in for a treat this week.

Greenville Avenue Pizza Company is giving out a free slice of pizza per kid May 29 through June 2 at one of its Dallas restaurants.

The free slice is for any kindergarten through fifth-grade student who brings in their report card to GAPCo on Peavy Road in Dallas. The deal is not good at the original GAPCo on Greenville Avenue in Dallas.

"It's a simple and delicious way for parents to honor their hard-working children," says a press release. "And, let's be honest: it's also a great excuse for the family to get together for some pizza."

-story via guidelive.com