You’ll Never Lose Your Kids This Halloween With The Slinky Dog Costume

How often do you lose one of your many children while out Trick or Treating? This costume has the solution and is pretty cute.

These parents dressed their toddlers up as Slinky Dog from Toys Story while out at Disneyland over the weekend. One child was the head and ears while the other was the tail, and they both connected by the slinky in the middle. The two couldn't go anywhere without the other, a genius way of keeping up with the kiddos.

The next time you need a good couples costume, go as Slinky Dog. Check out the video below of the toddlers in their cute costume.

Via: Fox 4 News