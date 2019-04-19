(Photo by iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Kid Narrowly Escapes Getting Hit In The Head By Mom Playing A VR Game

April 19, 2019
Categories: 
Features
Headlines
Humor
Trending

No children were harmed in the making of this video. In fact, it's really kind of a miracle too! Get ready, there will be anxiety while watching.

Virtual reality is a lot of fun. However, it's in everyone's best interests if you play alone and away from all other humans. Why? Because someone might just get hit.

Now, that's not the case here. This is actually a story of wonder. It defies all the laws of physics. Just watch as this child incredibly walks under his mother's swinging VR arms and doesn't get hit!

Incredible...

Wow!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Tags: 
Video
Virtual Reality
Mom
son
swinging arms
misses

Recent Podcast Audio
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes