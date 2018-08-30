KFC Will Pay You To Name Your New Born Baby Harland

Are you having a hard time deciding what to name your child? Do you love Kentucky fried chicken? Then KFC has the perfect solution to your problem.

The great Colonel Harland Sanders is turning 128-years-old on September 9th; to help celebrate KFC is holding a very special giveaway.

If your baby is the first to be born with the name Harland on September 9th, your baby could win $11,000 towards their college education. Parents must submit their baby’s name, date, and the time of their baby Harland's birth along with their contact information in order to win.

The prize amount is a little nod to the 11 secret herbs and spices that make up KFC’s batter.

You can click HERE to sign up and see the official contest rules.

Via: FOX 4 News