Kevin Spacey’s Accuser Drops Lawsuit

The lawyer representing the young man who accused actor Kevin Spacey of groping him at a bar back in 2016, has dropped the lawsuit.

On Wednesday attorney Mitchell Garabedian sent out an email to media outlets saying that the suit filed by his client on June 26th in Nantucket Superior Court has been voluntarily dismissed. The attorney provided no reason for the dismissal, just that it was dropped “with prejudice”, which means it cannot be refiled.

Though the suit was dropped, Kevin Spacey is still facing criminal charges for the alleged assault; he is due back in court on Monday. In January the actor pleaded not guilty to the assault charge, Spacey's lawyers called the accusations "patently false."

Via: Deadline