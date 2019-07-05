Kevin Spacey

Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Kevin Spacey’s Accuser Drops Lawsuit

July 5, 2019
Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Trending

The lawyer representing the young man who accused actor Kevin Spacey of groping him at a bar back in 2016, has dropped the lawsuit. 

On Wednesday attorney Mitchell Garabedian sent out an email to media outlets saying that the suit filed by his client on June 26th in Nantucket Superior Court has been voluntarily dismissed. The attorney provided no reason for the dismissal, just that it was dropped “with prejudice”, which means it cannot be refiled.

Though the suit was dropped, Kevin Spacey is still facing criminal charges for the alleged assault; he is due back in court on Monday. In January the actor pleaded not guilty to the assault charge, Spacey's lawyers called the accusations "patently false."

Via: Deadline 

Tags: 
Kevin Spacey
Lawsuit
Dropped
Attorney
Dismissed

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes