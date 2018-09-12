Kevin Hart Surprises Auditorium Full Of Dallas High School Students

The students at Booker T. Washington high school were shocked when they heard principal Rhudes tell them that he was resigning.

They were even more shocked when they learned who their new interim principal would be. The whole auditorium burst into a thunderous applause when actor and comedian Kevin Hart walked out on to the stage.

Hart let the students know what changes he would bring to the school while he was principal, such as an all-chicken nugget cafeteria menu and a noon start time. Hart also delivered an inspirational speech about accomplishing goals.

.@KevinHart4real: “You are the future of creativity.” Don’t look back, keep pushing, keep looking for that “yes.” ... “You guys are next up.” pic.twitter.com/qJHWDEfq3f — Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) September 12, 2018

While Scott Rhudes isn’t really resigning as principal at Booker T., it was the perfect attention getter to help bring out a big star.

Kevin Hart is currently out promoting his new movie Night School, where he plays a car salesman in need of a high school diploma, in order to get a job as a stockbroker. Hart stars alongside Tiffany Haddish in the upcoming comedy. Night School is set to hit theaters on September 28th.

Via: WFAA