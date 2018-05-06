Ken Jeong Provided Medical Assistance During Stand Up Routine

Did you know before Ken Jeong became an actor he was a licensed physician?

Well now you do, and over the weekend he used his medical skills to help a woman during his stand up routine.

Jeong's publicist told TMZ, that the comedian was unaware of what was happening in the crowd, and thought he was being heckled for a minute. It wasn't until they called him over for help that he realized something was wrong. A woman in the crowd was suffering from a seizure. Ken leaped off the stage and rushed over to assist the woman. Another audience member, who was an EMT, also assisted the woman. Ken stayed with her until she recovered and was taken away by the ambulance.

Audience member, Heather Holmberg said, "He was brilliant. He's a very funny man but you were able to see a side of him that's very compassionate. You don't often see that in comedians."

Once the woman was with the ambulance, Jeong continued his stand up routine. He addressed the situation and was welcomed back to the stage with a round of applause.

Via: USA Today