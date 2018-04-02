Kelly Clarkson Reflects on Darkest Chapter of Her Career

Kelly Clarkson is amazing. She's super talented, and she's real. She's not afraid to be herself and have a voice and use it to help others.



This week she revealed intimate details about the darkest moments of her career. The revelations came during an in-depth interview with Attitude Magazine for their Awards issue.

“When I was really skinny, I wanted to kill myself. I was miserable, like inside and out, for four years of my life,” Clarkson revealed. “But no one cared, because aesthetically you make sense.” Check out Altitude Magazine's interview for more from Kelly.

Over the last few years, she has battled many internet trolls that were shaming her for gaining some weight. Of course, the entertainment industry can be very harsh on people, especially women and their appearances.



Earlier this year, we aired our “I’m Listening” program to end the stigma of talking about mental illness. You can listen to our entire broadcast by clicking here.



The Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255 and on their website. Additional resources can be found on ImListening.org.