Pumpkin Spice Frosted Flakes Will Hit Shelves Next Month
Move over Starbucks, Tony The Tiger has the fall food you’ve been looking for.
Every year we got more and more products that are pumpkin spiced flavored, pizza, deodorant, you name it. Now Kellogg’s will start selling pumpkin spice flavored Frosted Flakes.
The crazy part is that it doesn't sound bad. Of all things to be flavored pumpkin spice, cereal seems to make the most sense.
A representative from Kellogg’s told the Today Show that the new Kellogg's Pumpkin Spice Frosted Flakes have a golden coat of warm pumpkin spice frosting and has a sweet aroma of cinnamon with a touch of allspice and ginger.
The new cereal is set to hit the shelves in September. Instagram food blogger Markie Devo got his hands on a box early and gave it a 10/10. Will you be trying Pumpkin Spice Frosted Flakes?
SPOILER ALERT!!! This is not a released cereal yet until August!! I was lucky enough to get my hands on a sample so here we go... This is Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes “Pumpkin Spice”, at 1st scent you get a strong pumpkin spice essence(yass), the taste(without milk) is very sweet with a hint of a pumpkin puree/cinnamon vibe.. however there is a spice after taste that leaves your mouth sizzling a bit.. (with milk)sugary pumpkin flavor, spice is very limited.. I am on the ropes with this one, not really feeling it as much as I expected and I love pumpkin spice(totally basic on the inside).. I give these a 6/10(oh no girl)and 10/10 for the cereal milk(crazy how that worked out)not something I would revisit----♂️------.. These are due out late August of this year and sold in most major markets!! BTW pumpkin spice Cheerios beats this by 4 points on the cereal alone (yaaass)--.. Huge thank you to @metfood_nostrand_ave for this sample----.. #frostedflakespumpkinspice #frostedflakes #newceral #fatman #junkfood #foodreview #fitness #macros #cheatmeal #cheatsnack #snacks #candy #cake #iseesieats #exclusive #cereal #comingsoon #kellogs #f52grams #foodgasm #picoftheday #foodporn #nyeats #foodofny #brooklyn #yasssbiach
Via: Today Show