Pumpkin Spice Frosted Flakes Will Hit Shelves Next Month

Move over Starbucks, Tony The Tiger has the fall food you’ve been looking for.

Every year we got more and more products that are pumpkin spiced flavored, pizza, deodorant, you name it. Now Kellogg’s will start selling pumpkin spice flavored Frosted Flakes.

The crazy part is that it doesn't sound bad. Of all things to be flavored pumpkin spice, cereal seems to make the most sense.

A representative from Kellogg’s told the Today Show that the new Kellogg's Pumpkin Spice Frosted Flakes have a golden coat of warm pumpkin spice frosting and has a sweet aroma of cinnamon with a touch of allspice and ginger.

The new cereal is set to hit the shelves in September. Instagram food blogger Markie Devo got his hands on a box early and gave it a 10/10. Will you be trying Pumpkin Spice Frosted Flakes?

Via: Today Show