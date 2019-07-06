Local Police Officers Stand Guard Over The Ice Cream Aisle

July 6, 2019
Categories: 
Food
Humor
Latest Headlines
Local Buzz
Local News
Newsletter Features
Trending

It seems like everyone is being more cautious about the freezer aisle ever since that video of the teenager licking a half-gallon of Blue Bell Ice Cream and putting back in the freezer went viral. 

First, a Wal-Mart in Corpus Christi had one of their employees looking over the ice cream with a water gun, now local police officers are keeping a close eye on the ice cream aisle. 

The Keller Public Safety Facebook page posted a photo of two police officers standing by guarding the ice cream at a local Tom Thumb grocery store. 

They captioned the photo, “The only Blue Bell Ice Cream being licked here in Keller this holiday weekend will be the kind you’ve already purchased. Cpl. Clark and Officer Bryans are seeing to that. #NotOnOurWatch.”

Via: FOX 4 News

Tags: 
Blue Bell Ice Cream
Local Police
grocery store
Photo
Keller Police Department

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes