Local Police Officers Stand Guard Over The Ice Cream Aisle

It seems like everyone is being more cautious about the freezer aisle ever since that video of the teenager licking a half-gallon of Blue Bell Ice Cream and putting back in the freezer went viral.

First, a Wal-Mart in Corpus Christi had one of their employees looking over the ice cream with a water gun, now local police officers are keeping a close eye on the ice cream aisle.

The Keller Public Safety Facebook page posted a photo of two police officers standing by guarding the ice cream at a local Tom Thumb grocery store.

They captioned the photo, “The only Blue Bell Ice Cream being licked here in Keller this holiday weekend will be the kind you’ve already purchased. Cpl. Clark and Officer Bryans are seeing to that. #NotOnOurWatch.”

