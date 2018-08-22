Police Finally Catch A Pig That Was Seen Running Around Keller

Anyone in Tarrant County missing a potbelly pig? The Keller Police would like to know.

On Tuesday authorities were notified of a pig roaming around the streets of Keller. Before anyone could catch the pig he got away. That was until Wednesday morning.

Anyone missing a friend? Maybe our new #Mascot pic.twitter.com/JylEIt26za — Keller Police Dept (@kellerpolice) August 22, 2018

Authorities in Keller have reached out to Watauga officials if anyone has reported a missing pig.

The Keller Police have tweeted out photos of their officers with the potbelly pig, and they seem to be getting along just fine. The Keller Police might just have a new mascot.

Officer Intia: Pig Whisperer. This gal is stealing hearts at KPD! pic.twitter.com/31rmCrt9Dm — Keller Police Dept (@kellerpolice) August 22, 2018

Via: NBC DFW