A Woman Helped Out A Man Who Didn’t Have Any Cash, Finds Out It’s Keith Urban

A woman in New Jersey was just trying to do the right thing and pay it forward.

When a man at the Wawa gas station was short on cash, local resident Ruth Reed insisted that she help him out. Ruth paid for his food and gas when he turned around and thanked her he introduced himself as Keith, she told him that he looked like country music star Keith Urban.

Keith responded saying that he was Keith Urban, and his bodyguard confirmed to the woman that he was indeed after she didn’t believe him. Apparently, the store didn’t have apple pay and Keith wasn’t carrying any cash.

The two took a picture together right outside the storefront. According to CBS News Ruth likes to help out fellow costumers all the time at the gas station about once a week.