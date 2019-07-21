Keanu Reeves

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Keanu Reeves Surprises Fans And Signs Their Yard Sign On His Way To Film Bill & Ted 3

July 21, 2019
Categories: 
Humor
Latest Headlines
Movies & TV
Newsletter Features
Random & Odd News
Trending

Keanu Reeves saw a yard sign welcoming him to the small town of Slidell, Louisiana and took advantage of it.

Last month the actor helped present a new Xbox game that he was featured in. During the presentation, a random fan yelled out ‘You’re Breathtaking!’, Reeves immediately responded with "You're breathtaking! You're all breathtaking!"

While on his way to film ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ the actor saw a sign in someone’s front lawn that read ‘You’re Breathtaking’. The actor had the car pull over just so he could ask the homeowner if he could sign their poster. Of course, they said yes, and after he signed their message Reeves posed for a photo with the whole family. 

Keanu Reeves can really do no wrong. Check out the pictures Bill & Ted writer screenwriter Ed Solomon posted on Twitter.  

Via: CNN

Tags: 
Keanu Reeves
Bill & Ted Face the Music
sign
You're Breathtaking
Fans

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes