Keanu Reeves Surprises Fan By Leaving A Sweet Note On Her Yard Sign

Keanu Reeves can’t stop winning 2019. The actor has made headlines with incredible performances in movies, and goes viral with seemingly everything he does. That continued this week, when Reeves decided to leave a sweet note on a fan’s yard sign.

So yesterday this sign was out on a lawn on the way to set. Keanu jumped out of the car and did this. pic.twitter.com/OI1bQJ1nfy — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) July 18, 2019

The actor, who is in Louisiana filming ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music,’ was driving to set when he came across a yard sign that said, “You’re breathtaking!” The line comes from another Keanu Reeves viral moment from earlier in the year at the E3 video game conference, when the actor yelled it to the audience after a fan yelled it at him.

Reeves decided to hop out of his car and give the fan a special treat. According to writer Ed Solomon, who was with Reeves, “Keanu jumped out of the car” and signed “Stacey, You’re Breathtaking” on the yard sign.

Wow! Yesterday was a dream come true! We knew @KeanuReevess_ was filming up the street so my son said we need to make a sign that says "you're breathtaking" so we did! A few cars stopped but then a car stopped and there he was!! He actually stopped! Oh my heavens! @ed_solomon pic.twitter.com/TBGvAC8kEO — Sjhunt305@gmail.com (@sjhunt305) July 18, 2019

That wasn’t all though, as Keanu Reeves also took the time to meet and take photos with the yard sign owner’s family. Yet again, Keanu Reeves proves to be the world’s most interesting person in 2019.

Via Fox News